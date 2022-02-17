Watch
News

Actions

HB 250: Massive budget relief could be on the way for Kentucky State University

items.[0].image.alt
Kentucky State University
636016787262794324-kentucky-state-university-campus-ksu.jpg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 16:54:26-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State University's massive budget deficit could get some help under a bill advancing in the state legislature.

Under House Bill 250, the historically Black university would get $23 million from the state to support the struggling school.

Even though there is bipartisan support, lawmakers say they are frustrated -- wondering how such a budget shortfall happened.

A recent report found years of mismanagement, overspending, and inattention to the school's finances.

The bill now heads to the senate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!