HB 250: Massive budget relief could be on the way for Kentucky State University

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State University's massive budget deficit could get some help under a bill advancing in the state legislature.

Under House Bill 250, the historically Black university would get $23 million from the state to support the struggling school.

Only 7 ‘no’ votes on giving KSU the $23 million it needs to stay afloat. ^AH pic.twitter.com/Cpe94ZhcIC — Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) February 17, 2022

Even though there is bipartisan support, lawmakers say they are frustrated -- wondering how such a budget shortfall happened.

A recent report found years of mismanagement, overspending, and inattention to the school's finances.

The bill now heads to the senate.

