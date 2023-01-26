'He came out with no heart rhythm': Lexington NICU baby beats odds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're a parent, there's nothing like seeing your child accomplish so much, especially with the odds stacked against them.

A newborn in the NICU at Kentucky Children's Hospital is a shining star after plenty of prayers when he needed it most.

"On Labor Day, 9/5, he decided he was coming into this world and there was no stopping him," said Audra Skaggs, the mother of Nolan Scales.

One day little Nolan will have a story to tell.

"He is a little miracle," Skaggs said. "He was the fan favorite here in the NICU."

"Every kid has their own unique story," said Sara Roseberry, one of Nolan's nurses. "His is special in the fact that there were a lot of odds against him that day."

He's too young to read or understand a bedtime story. One day, though, he'll tell that story of how he overcame the odds.

"We were actually told this might be the time to say goodbye," Skaggs said. "That's why we were holding him, was to say goodbye."

Nolan's parents weren't ready to say that — after just meeting their new baby boy.

"He came out with no heart rhythm, up until about 8 minutes of life," Skaggs said.

Life is too precious to give up on what could be a miracle.

"He started improving just with our touch and prayers because we got to hold him immediately and I don't think that's typical," Skaggs said.

"I've seen a lot in my time in the NICU," Roseberry said. "That moment, that particular moment will always stick with me."

