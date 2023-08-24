'He had a zest for life': Golf cart crash victim remembered by friends, family

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family and friends of Austin Short gathered in a park in Richmond Thursday to remember what he meant to them.

His parents weren’t ready to speak, but his aunt, Susan Stewart, shares, "He spread happiness and joy. He was goofy all the time. I mean, he just... He had a zest for life that I’m jealous of that."

Early Saturday morning, Short and five others were involved in a golf cart crash on Dodd Road and Cruse Lane in Richmond.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the driver lost control of the cart. Two people were thrown out, including Short. Both were sent to UK hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Austin died on Tuesday.

The driver, 20-year-old Katlyeen Sparks, faces several charges including operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and wanton endangerment.

Short’s aunt says the family is looking for grace. She says, "We want to love her just like Austin loved her. You know, these kids are hurting. We're all hurting. But we don’t want to inflict more pain on any more families."

Now, friends from around the area are hosting events in Short’s honor, including a live music benefit this Monday night. One organizer and musician, Nicola Cassetta, says he wants to remember Short’s love of music and people.

"He was always cool, you know, whenever I’ve seen him — he always had me smiling and he was just a really nice guy — I just hope that it'll be a good thing for his remembrance,” says Cassetta.

Stewart says although this has been a tough experience, it's been one of faith.

She says, "Sometimes you have to remember that God is good, even when it doesn’t feel like he's good. And this is one of those times, and I’m seeing his goodness in everything around us."

She says his friends and networks have been the family's strength in many ways. She says they are the ones who will continue to show who he was.

Short’s life is one that's continuing to bring people together.

