'He was like a brother to me': Best friend of slain realtor hopes for answers

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — While Laurel County Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate the murder of Bryan McCarty, 62, Bill Chasteen is struggling to imagine who would want to hurt his friend.

"Everybody liked Bryan," Chasteen told LEX18 Thursday. "He didn't have enemies."

Chasteen said McCarty was his best friend of 25 years. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, and soaking in the sounds of nature together.

"I'll always remember him as a very special man in my life," Chasteen said. "He was like a brother to me. I loved him."

McCarty was found dead with multiple gunshots in his home Saturday, after deputies were dispatched there for a welfare check, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Chasteen said McCarty, who rented out townhouses in the county, was supposed to attend a business meeting to agree on a sale of his properties.

"He was just going to take the money, kick back and enjoy the rest of his life," Chasteen said. "And somebody took it away from him."