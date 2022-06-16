'He will be missed': Lexington Police Department announces passing of K-9

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has announced the death of one of its K-9s.

Tracker died on June 14th from a non-duty-related medical condition, police say. The 9-year-old German Shepherd served the community with handler Officer Shane Slark for over eight years, according to the department.

Police say Tracker assisted in hundreds of arrests since joining the department in 2013 and helped detain suspects wanted for various crimes, including murder and narcotics trafficking. Police say he was "extensively trained" as a patrol and narcotics detection canine and his patrol training included tracking, building searches, area searches, and evidence retrieval.

Tracker was officially retired earlier this year due to medical reasons.

"We want to thank K-9 Tracker for his service and dedication to the community," said the Lexington Police Department in a Facebook post. "He will be missed."