Heading to Indy to cheer on the Cats? Here's some places to check out while you're there.

(LEX 18) — If you plan on heading to Indianapolis to cheer on the Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament, Visit Indy has compiled a list of places for UK fans to check out while in town.
Thursday: St Patrick's Day
- Parade, block party, and dying of the canal downtown on Thursday
- Saturday’s Blarney Bash on Monument Circle – food, drink, live entertainment in the epicenter of the city
NCAA Tournament
- Games happening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Watch Party: Bottleworks BBall Bash – 12pm – 9pm Thursday-Sunday at the new Bottleworks District, the site of what was once the largest Coca-Cola bottling plant in the world
- Part of Carrollton Ave will be blocked off to make room for 20-foot LED screens to watch the games, beer trailers and so much more. This free event is open to the public, so grab your friends and come out to Bottleworks for some basketball.
Where to Eat/Drink/watch games
- St. Elmo’s Steakhouse: Located just steps from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indy’s oldest and most iconic steakhouse in its original location boasts top-tier food, drink, and atmosphere. A Downtown staple since 1902, St Elmo’s may be best known for its shrimp cocktail, which was deemed “The World’s Spiciest Dish” by The Travel Channel.
- Brunch recommendations: Milktooth (inside a former car care facility) and Love Handle (southern comfort-style)
- Best Bars:
- The Slippery Noodle Inn – Located adjacent to Lucas Oil Stadium, The Slippery Noodle is a former brothel and the oldest dive bar in the state of Indiana – boasting live jazz music nearly every night of the week.
- The District Tap – Your classic sports bar right downtown
- The Dugout – Consistently rated the best dive bar in the state
- Bru Burger Bar – Located along Indy’s Mass Ave Cultural District, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better burger in the city
- Breweries:
- Ellison Brewing and Guggman Haus and Goodwood would be some top picks for brews & hoops
- If the crew can’t decide on where to go, check out one of the city’s newest food halls, The Garage (located inside the new Bottleworks District)
What else to do:
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum: Home to the largest single-day sporting event in the world (The Indy 500), the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a must-visit for any sports fan. Located within the famed 2.5-mile oval, this museum’s collection features more than a century’s worth of racing automobiles and artifacts.