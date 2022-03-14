Heading to Indy to cheer on the Cats? Here's some places to check out while you're there.

(LEX 18) — If you plan on heading to Indianapolis to cheer on the Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament, Visit Indy has compiled a list of places for UK fans to check out while in town.

Thursday: St Patrick's Day

Parade, block party, and dying of the canal downtown on Thursday

Saturday’s Blarney Bash on Monument Circle – food, drink, live entertainment in the epicenter of the city

NCAA Tournament

Games happening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Watch Party: Bottleworks BBall Bash – 12pm – 9pm Thursday-Sunday at the new Bottleworks District, the site of what was once the largest Coca-Cola bottling plant in the world

Part of Carrollton Ave will be blocked off to make room for 20-foot LED screens to watch the games, beer trailers and so much more. This free event is open to the public, so grab your friends and come out to Bottleworks for some basketball.



Where to Eat/Drink/watch games

What else to do: