Health department offers free flu shots in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Health officials say free flu shots will be given in Lexington beginning next month.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Public Health Clinic will give flu shots for free all season by appointment beginning Oct. 4.

The agency says in a statement that health officials are also offering a one-day clinic on Oct. 6 where up to 1,000 free flu shots will be given at Consolidated Baptist Church.

Health department spokesman Kevin Hall says the shot is the best way to fight the flu each fall and winter. In addition, it can also reduce the severity of symptoms if sickness does occur.