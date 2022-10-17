Hearing aids now available over the counter

Millions of Americans can now buy hearing aids over the counter without a prescription.

Starting Monday, over-the-counter hearing aids will be available at stores like Best Buy and Walgreens.

CVS is also selling them online and will offer them in certain pharmacies next month. Other online options include Walmart.com and SamsClub.com.

Best Buy is offering 20 different hearing devices online starting this week. Their cheapest model $200.

The FDA estimates this could save people as much as $3,000 per pair of hearing aids. Before this, hearing aids cost on average between $4-5,000 and required a visit to a licensed audiologist.

Doctors say untreated hearing loss increases the risk of social isolation and depression in the elderly.

Some studies even suggest poor hearing can contribute to falls.

Until now, only about 1/5 of Americans over the age of 70 have been able to comfortably afford them.