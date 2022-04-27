Watch
Hearing officer recommends 2-year NYRA ban for Bob Baffert

bob baffert
Charlie Riedel/AP
Trainer Bob Baffert watches his Kentucky Derby entrant Game Winner during a workout at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Baffert has three horses competing in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby which is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:29:59-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — A retired New York State Supreme Court Justice has recommended a two-year suspension for trainer Bob Baffert after a New York Racing Association hearing.

Hearing officer O. Peter Sherwood revealed his recommendation in a 50-page report released Wednesday. Baffert's camp and NYRA have a week to offer rebuttals before a three-person panel makes a final decision on the Triple Crown-winning trainer's status.

A suspension in New York until July 2024 would be the result if the panel takes up Sherwood's full recommendation.

Churchill Downs has banned Baffert from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby in 2022 and 2023.

