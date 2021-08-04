Hearing sirens? It's a test

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Emergency Management will test its network of outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday, August 4 at 10 a.m.

Emergency Management says if you live near a park or golf course expect to hear the outdoor sirens. The sirens will compose of a series of chimes followed by a voice announcement, "This is a test."

"This is a regularly scheduled test - THERE IS NO EMERGENCY - THIS IS FOR TESTING PURPOSES ONLY. Please do not call 9-1-1 about the siren test."

