Heat benefitting blackberries and sunflowers at Eckert's Orchard

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's starting to feel like those dog days of summer.

It's hot, humid, and the uncomfortable summer days have arrived. Let's face it -- we've been primarily lucky up until now with a cool, comfortable summer. Even though we don't love what has arrived, something else does.

"That sunshine and that heat ripen those berries for us quicker, which is excellent because we're ready to have blackberry picking; everybody's ready to get out and pick, yes I know it's going to be hot," said Megan Fields at Eckert's Orchard.

The berries are benefitting, but so are the sunflowers. Fields says just since the weekend, they've reached some new heights.

LEX 18

"So, for us, it has caused the ripening to be a little bit later," she says of the berries. "The heat does help us in the ripening process in any of our fruits. Apples. That sunshine helps with sugar content as well."

We're in this stretch of mugginess and what feels like a constant sweat. These berries are ready to flourish and will continue to pack the flavor much needed to enjoy a summer fruit for snacking or baking.

