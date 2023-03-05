Heavy winds crush family cars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday night's severe winds knocked over several power lines and downed trees all over the state.

For one Lexington family, a tree in their backyard couldn't have fallen in a worse spot.

Jessica Wright and her family woke up Saturday morning to find a massive tree on top of not one, but both family cars.

Wright is currently recovering from surgery. Her husband is scheduled for back surgery in a few weeks.

They currently work full-time making food and grocery deliveries.

Her insurance told her she isn't covered for this type of damage, leaving her to pay for repairs she says she simply can't afford right now.

"Without a car, I mean, we have no income. I can't go to the doctor. I go to physical therapy three times a week to recover from surgery and this just couldn't have happened at a worse time," said Wright.

Wright's daughter Katerra was supposed to make her first trip to the Cincinnatti Zoo this weekend to see Rico the porcupine.

Her mother said those plans are now on hold.