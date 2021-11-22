Help continues to pour in for Garrard County Food Pantry after fire

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Even in the wake of a fire that destroyed everything inside the Garrard County Food Pantry, the director was determined to feed the needy for Thanksgiving.

"We're not gonna stop. We'll keep going one way or another. We'll keep going," said Greg Cash, the pantry's director.

Thanksgiving week meals to feed the needy arrived at Lancaster Church of the Nazarene, the distribution spot for today.

"God's got a plan. We just got to go with it," said Cash.

Private companies, churches, non-profits, and police departments all played their part in making the old saying, "it takes a village," come to life.

"A lot of effort with a lot of amazing people that are just wanting to serve," said Victoria Cabral with AmeriCorps, who helped coordinate the drive.

Hundreds of cars lined the parking lot waiting for their meals. Among them, a woman who brought her 83-year-old mother and said she's grateful for a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

LEX 18

"There are giving an abundance, a bounty, of food. So they're going to be able to eat for quite some time," said Cabral.

"I hope that this will restore faith in people," said Cash.

We have also learned from the Garrard County Sheriff's Office that a lease for the Garrard County Food Pantry has been secured. The new location will be opening next Monday at 103 Baker Street.