Helping mothers relieve stress this Mother's Day

CNN
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 08, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — As we all take today to celebrate the mothers in our lives, it's also important to talk about taking time off to relieve stress.

Cardiologists say that moms everywhere can put a lot of stress on their bodies which can lead to underlying conditions. Doctors and health experts recommend your family members for help to prioritize personal time.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is helping by launching a new, confidential, toll-free hotline for expecting and new moms who might be experiencing mental health challenges and issues.

You can call that number at 1-833-9-HELP-4-MOMS. The hotline launched today.

