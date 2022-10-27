Watch Now
Henry Clay High School lockdown is over after report of potential weapon on campus

Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 11:04:33-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Henry Clay High School was under lockdown Thursday morning after a report of a potential weapon on campus, according to FCPS.

Police are asking parents to drive around to the back of the school to pick up their students.

We are told no one has been injured.

The situation is currently under investigation.

The full statement from FCPS Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall:

The Henry Clay High School campus has been placed on a lockdown due to a report of a potential weapon on campus. No one has been injured. Per our normal procedures, we have locked the campus down to ensure the safety of our students and staff while we investigate the possible threat.

The situation is still being investigated by our school administration, Fayette County Public Schools Police, and the Lexington Police Department. With the building under lockdown and police officers providing an additional layer of security in and around our campus, we advise families and other visitors not to come onto campus at this time.

We appreciate your patience as we focus on the safety of our students and we will provide frequent updates.

This story is developing, stay with us for the latest updates.

