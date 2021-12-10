Henry Clay principal: Student responsible for 'threatening' letter found at school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An anonymous letter threatening violence at Henry Clay High School was found Thursday afternoon and the student responsible for the letter was identified Friday.

The school says they began an investigation shortly after the letter was found in a bathroom Thursday. Principal Paul Little says they believed at the time that it was not a credible threat.

Families did not receive information regarding the letter or official warning of the potential threat until Friday morning.

According to Little's letter to families, which was sent Friday afternoon, the school was "unable to share information with families yesterday without impeding the resolution of the case."

The school says they were able to identify the student responsible for the letter Friday morning and "appropriate action" is being taken.