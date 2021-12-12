Here's how you can help Kentucky rebuild after devastating tornadoes

(LEX 18) — Crews are going through the rubble after one of the worst tornado events in Kentucky history.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday he's received reports that show more than 80 people in the state were killed. He said he expects that number to "exceed 100."

"This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had," Gov. Beshear said. "I think it's going to be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history."

Thousands of Kentuckians are still without power. Many others don't have a home right now.

Here's how you can help with tornado relief efforts:

Donate Online to Disaster Relief Funds:

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund: Gov. Beshear established the relief fund to help on-the-ground efforts and provide relief to families that are going to need to rebuild.

Western KY Red Cross Disaster Relief Fundraiser: Facebook pays all the processing fees for you so 100% of your donation goes directly to the non-profit.

United Way of Kentucky: A Disaster Recovery Fund has been set up to support Kentucky communities in need of assistance. The organization says 100% of funds received will go directly to the recovery efforts in affected communities.

Salvation Army

Global Giving: Midwest US Tornado Relief Fund

Convoy of Hope

UK College of Medicine's Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief

Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief

Other Fundraisers Verified by GoFundMe

Other Ways to Donate:

American Red Cross: Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.



Call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) to donate by phone via credit card

Kentucky State Police: Call (270) 297-7772 or (270) 331-0945

Aspire Appalachia: Send donations to paypal@aspireappalachia.org (indicate tornado relief) or PO Box 1255, Jackson, KY 41339.

Taylor County Bank: The bank has opened a special account to collect funds for tornado victims. You can bring donations to any branch.

If you would like to mail in a donation, please make your check to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. In the memo line, note the donation is for the "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund." Send check to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622.

Where to Donate Clothes, Non-Perishable Food Items, and More:

Lexington Brokers and Realtors Association: 2250 Regency Road in Lexington, KY



Office of the Fayette County Sheriff: 150 N. Limestone in the Fayette District Court building



Call (859) 252-1771 to request that your donation be picked up.

Donations will be accepted through Sunday, December 19.

UK student and Mayfield native Jessica Govea collecting donations: Call (859) 803-5678.

Georgetown Fire Department: 101 Jacobs Drive, Georgetown, KY. Call (502) 863-7835.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 208 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, KY. Call (502) 839-4021 for more information.

First Baptist Church: 2890 Broadway St. in Paducah, KY. Call (270) 442-2728.

Marshall County Exceptional Center: 198 Old Symsonia Rd in Benton, KY. Call (270) 252-6530.

Dry Ground Brewing Company: 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, KY. Call (270) 201-2096 for drop-off times.

What Can We Donate?

Aside from any monetary donations, these are the type of items people in western Kentucky need the most:

Bottled water/Gatorade

Clothes

Non-perishable food items (granola bars, fruit cups, etc.)

Paper towels

Large trash bags

Cleaning supplies (mops, buckets, disinfectant cleaners)

Disposable gloves

Masks

First Aid Supplies

Flashlights

Batteries

Toiletries

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

Shampoos/Conditioners

Deodorants

Sleeping bags

Blankets

Pillows

Diapers

Baby Formula

Gift cards to local restaurants

Volunteer to Help Relief Efforts:

Kentucky Emergency Management

American Red Cross (Kentucky Region)

Kentucky State Police, Post 1: Call (270) 331-1979

Catalyst Church: 114 Kings Dr. in Mayfield, KY. Call (270) 356-1191

Bowling Green Community Action Center: 171 Center St., Bowling Green, KY. Call (270) 782-4437

South Warren High School: 8140 Nashville Road in Bowling Green, KY. Call (270) 467-7500

Bremen Fire Department: 51 College St., Bremen, KY. Call (270) 525-6002

Donate Blood:

American Red Cross: Type in your zip code and local blood donation centers will pop up.

Kentucky Blood Center

Blood Assurance

Report Price Gouging:

It's against the law for retailers to raise prices for certain items during an emergency. According to the Kentucky Attorney General's office, that includes consumer food items; goods or services used for emergency cleanup; emergency supplies; medical supplies; home heating oil; building materials; housing; transportation, freight, and storage services; and gasoline or other motor fuels.

Call 1-888-432-9257 or report online. You can also report price gouging by calling (502) 696-5300.

This is a detailed list but there are many other ways to donate that we may not know about. If you know of any ways to help those affected by the storms, let us know at news@wlex.tv.