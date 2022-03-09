Watch
Here's where to find the cheapest gas across Kentucky

Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 14:09:15-05

(LEX 18) — As oil prices continue to soar following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, everyone is feeling the effects of it at the gas pump.

At many gas stations in Lexington, the cost for a regular gallon of gas is about $3.99, and prices could keep rising.

While we may expect higher gas prices for the next few months, there are several places in Lexington and the surrounding area where you can save.

Some gas stations in the area are charging less than $4 for a gallon of gas, and depending on where you go, it may stay that way for at least a little while longer.

With help from GasBuddy, drivers can click on the links below to find the cheapest gas prices in areas around the state:

CITIES:

LEXINGTON
LOUISVILLE
RICHMOND
COVINGTON
BOWLING GREEN
OWENSBORO
GEORGETOWN
FLORENCE
NICHOLASVILLE
FRANKFORT
WINCHESTER
DANVILLE
LAWRENCEBURG
SOMERSET

COUNTIES:

FAYETTE COUNTY
JEFFERSON COUNTY
MADISON COUNTY
BOONE COUNTY
KENTON COUNTY
BOURBON COUNTY
SCOTT COUNTY
WOODFORD COUNTY
CLARK COUNTY
JESSAMINE COUNTY
HARRISON COUNTY
NICHOLAS COUNTY
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
BOYLE COUNTY
ESTILL COUNTY
GARRARD COUNTY
ANDERSON COUNTY
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
LAUREL COUNTY
PULASKI COUNTY
MAGOFFIN COUNTY
LEE COUNTY

