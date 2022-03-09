Here's where to find the cheapest gas across Kentucky

(LEX 18) — As oil prices continue to soar following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, everyone is feeling the effects of it at the gas pump.

At many gas stations in Lexington, the cost for a regular gallon of gas is about $3.99, and prices could keep rising.

While we may expect higher gas prices for the next few months, there are several places in Lexington and the surrounding area where you can save.

Some gas stations in the area are charging less than $4 for a gallon of gas, and depending on where you go, it may stay that way for at least a little while longer.

With help from GasBuddy, drivers can click on the links below to find the cheapest gas prices in areas around the state:

CITIES:

LEXINGTON

LOUISVILLE

RICHMOND

COVINGTON

BOWLING GREEN

OWENSBORO

GEORGETOWN

FLORENCE

NICHOLASVILLE

FRANKFORT

WINCHESTER

DANVILLE

LAWRENCEBURG

SOMERSET

COUNTIES:

FAYETTE COUNTY

JEFFERSON COUNTY

MADISON COUNTY

BOONE COUNTY

KENTON COUNTY

BOURBON COUNTY

SCOTT COUNTY

WOODFORD COUNTY

CLARK COUNTY

JESSAMINE COUNTY

HARRISON COUNTY

NICHOLAS COUNTY

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

BOYLE COUNTY

ESTILL COUNTY

GARRARD COUNTY

ANDERSON COUNTY

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY

LAUREL COUNTY

PULASKI COUNTY

MAGOFFIN COUNTY

LEE COUNTY