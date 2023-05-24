'He's our family': Bar owner reacts to customer being shot during crime spree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man that was shot during a violent crime spree Monday is recovering in the hospital.

The bar that captured the moments leading up to the attack spoke with LEX 18 exclusively.

It all started as a typical Monday at Rose and Jim's Bar and Grill.

The drinks were flowing and owner Jimalou Bayes was waiting on her favorite regular, Dave Dileonardo.

"Dave means a lot. Dave's been here 18 years at least. We are his family," said Bayes.

But on his way home, he and the bar staff found themselves in the cross-hairs of a violent criminal.

In exclusive surveillance footage obtained by LEX 18, Dave's black car can be seen screeching around the corner as he pulls into his home located just behind the bar.

But not too far behind him was a white van. Inside that van police say was 45-year-old Steven Sheanshang.

Authorities said Sheanshang had just shot and killed Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley at a traffic stop moments earlier.

"My friend up there said she heard Dave scream and then the gentleman shot him and shot him again when he was on the ground — left the vehicle he had stolen, stole Dave's vehicle, and headed down Georgetown Road. He made it about two miles before he was apprehended," Bayes recalled.

"He was just trying to get home, trying to do his thing and get home like everybody else. This could have happened to anyone, and it did. But when this happens this close to home — I mean, Georgetown is our home," she said.

Dave was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach but is expected to recover. If you would like to donate to Dave's GoFundMe, click here.

