High school football star fighting to get back on the field

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — High school football star Camdon Higgins only has one dream, to play professional football.

But his grandmother says those dreams started to derail his sophomore year at Anderson County High School.

"Camdon received lots of threats from people in the school," said Donna Devers.

She showed LEX 18 messages she says another student sent Cam.

They're littered with racial slurs and outright threats against Higgins and his family.

"One in particular actually brandished a weapon and sent pictures to him. He knows what class Cam has fourth period... 'He might as well kiss his parents goodbye and tell them he loves them.' So, to me, that was a very serious threat. The school never reached out to Kayla to let her know," said Devers.

Camdon's mother immediately pulled him and his younger brother Calen from the school and the two transferred to Western Hills High School.

They were set to play football in the 2023 fall semester. But days before the start of school, Camdon's mom got a troubling phone call.

"We thought everything was a done deal. Both schools were in agreement and then the coach at Western Hills reached out and said, 'We have got a problem here. They're not wanting to sign their release forms to allow them to play. They are saying they are ineligible," Devers recalled.

According to bylaws from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, varsity high school players who transfer will be ineligible to play at the same level for one year after the athlete's last participation date.

But the policy makes exceptions for bullying. Stating that an athlete can have that ineligibility period waived if the school district's anti-bullying procedures have been substantially followed.

We reached out to the Anderson County High School.

The superintendent says they were made aware of one post targeting Higgins and have turned that over to the KHSAA.

School officials said they would be handling any investigations and decisions concerning his future on the field.

"He's devastated. He is just devastated. He just keeps saying, 'Why? why are they not wanting to see me succeed?'" Devers said.

Devastated but not defeated, Camdon has found another way to shine on the field.

"They saw him tumbling on the field and just reached out to him and said, 'Hey, we need a baseman for the team. Would you be interested?' So he said if I can't be out there as a player, I'll be on the field as a cheerleader."

For now, Devers said her grandson will be cheering them on from the sidelines as a part of the cheerleading team. But will never stop fighting to get back under the Friday night lights.

"He's a fighter and he will fight to the bitter end. But he will do it with class," Devers said.

