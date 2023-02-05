High school honors fallen alumna

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 19-year-old that was gunned down in December was honored at her former high school Saturday.

Elaina Mammen was shot and killed on Colonnade Drive in December when police said two gunmen emptied multiple rounds into her car.

Her family started the 'Go Light Your World' Project in her honor.

Between basketball games at her alma mater, Lafayette High School, her family auctioned off part of her Squishmallows collection.

Her mother hopes the toys will help other people the way they helped her daughter.

"We're very passionate about educating our youth. Every light that is saved is another light that is not going to be snuffed out like Elaina's," said Heather Mammen.

Two suspects have been arraigned for Mammen's murder.