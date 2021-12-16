High school sweethearts' love note found 150 miles from home damaged in tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A couple from Dawson Springs has been through a lot together. They're high school sweethearts, they've raised a family, and now survived Friday's tornado.

Their home is destroyed and they're still looking for scattered, precious family mementos. Their son, Chris Baird, says a love note from the 1980's was found 150 miles away is just another chapter in their love story.

"They watched the whole house just move," Baird said of family in the basement of the home.

The tornado's winds ripped the family's two-story home from the foundation. The place where they raised children and celebrated holidays went flying through the air.

"We have found pictures and everything scattered here," Baird said.

One piece of history, which looks to be the size of a sticky note, was sent about 150 miles away in the wind. It's from William Baird to his girlfriend, now wife, Sherry, sent on Dec. 3, 1982. It reads:

"Thanks for giving me the three best years of my life, I love you always."

"She believes she said dad paid a quarter or $0.50 to send her that note," Baird says.

He says he saw the note for the first time just days before it got swept away. Baird says it was in his parents' home.

"They're not really that lovey dovey type people," Baird said. "I thought it was sweet that he actually did something like that."

Even not so 'lovey dovey' as Baird puts it, he says his father's actions have shown love. That includes when the strength of the tornado tested the strength of love.

"He was blown out into the yard," Chris said. "He walked from wherever he landed, climbed over the foundation of what was left of the house, to the bed that was in the basement where my mother and sister were. I don't know how he did it."

Love wins. Actions speak louder than words.

"Love is what got him back to where they were," Baird says.

As this family is reminded of the power of love, Baird thinks about kindness and generosity. He also thinks about people returning lost family jewels back to these high school sweethearts.

"The past few days has restored my faith in humanity," Baird says. "Love is one of the most powerful forces whether it's a husband and wife love, a friendship love, or even a stranger's love. That's what will get us all through."

It's another reminder that during tough times, love can heal all wounds.

