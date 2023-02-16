High water closures in District 7 due to heavy rainfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the District 7 Office is monitoring routes due to Thursday's heavy rainfall.

Drivers should never attempt to drive through standing or flowing water.

Signage is placed in areas that have high water and flooding. When the water recedes, and roads are deemed safe, “Road Closed” signs will be removed.

KYTC says Avenstoke Road between milepoints 2.0 and 3.0 are closed in Anderson County. Navigate traffic with GoKY.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.