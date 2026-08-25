Hiker injured in fall at Red River Gorge rescued through technical rope operation

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Multiple emergency response agencies teamed up Monday afternoon to rescue an injured hiker in the Red River Gorge after she fell approximately 10 feet at Double Arch.

According to the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, rescuers were called to assist Powell County Search & Rescue on a mutual aid mission after a female hiker suffered what officials described as a significant injury.

Due to the remote location and rugged terrain, responders said a technical rope rescue was required to reach and evacuate the hiker safely.

Rescue crews from Wolfe County Search & Rescue, Powell County Search & Rescue, Powell County EMS and the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department worked together to conduct several low-angle rope operations followed by a high-angle rope operation.

Officials said crews carefully moved the patient through difficult terrain and back to the trailhead.

Once at the trailhead, the hiker was transferred to Powell County EMS for transport to receive further medical treatment.

Officials did not release the hiker's name.