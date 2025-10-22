Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hiker rescued after getting lost on trail in Red River Gorge, officials say

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team via Facebook
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team reports that a hiker was rescued after getting lost on a trail in the Red River Gorge on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, they were able to send a locator link to the hiker that helped identify her location on a cliff line above the Sheltowee Trace and Gladie Creek.

Officials say they entered near Klaber Ridge on a UTV and then hiked in around one mile to her location.

According to officials, "the hiker was located in good spirits, uninjured and extremely happy to see WCSART."

