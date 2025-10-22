Hiker rescued after getting lost on trail in Red River Gorge, officials say

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team reports that a hiker was rescued after getting lost on a trail in the Red River Gorge on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, they were able to send a locator link to the hiker that helped identify her location on a cliff line above the Sheltowee Trace and Gladie Creek.

Officials say they entered near Klaber Ridge on a UTV and then hiked in around one mile to her location.

According to officials, "the hiker was located in good spirits, uninjured and extremely happy to see WCSART."