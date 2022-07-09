Historic antique store struggles to find new building

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — After months of fighting to stay open, the Coach Light Antique Mall is closing its doors soon after the city condemned part of its building.

"It's just a sad situation for us and the community," said cashier Ruth Dean.

She's the owner's relative and said the family is hunting for a new building after the city condemned the back portion of the building, deeming the structure unsafe.

"The landlord said it would be 100 to 200 thousand dollars to do what they want to do, and it would only be this small space to rent," she explained.

They've looked for about three months but can't find a new location big enough to house the store's massive collection.

With less than six weeks to find a new space, vendors like Rachel Paddock said they are worried about the road ahead.

"Honestly, there's nothing else really like it. It's more of a side gig for me, but I am a mom of four and in seminary school full-time. So, it definitely affects me," said Paddock.

With older buildings in downtown Nicholasville closing for similar structural reasons, locals said it's tough to see a longtime community staple potentially have to move to another area.

"We looked here in Nicholasville, Wilmore, and northern Garrett County. And there are a few prospects that haven't gotten back to him yet," said Dean.

Leaving the future of Nicholasville's decades-old treasure hanging in the balance.

The store is set to close its doors on August 16th.