Historic grounds hosts weekend-long art market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Artists from around the Commonwealth set up shop at Waveland Historic Site for the Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market.

It was hosted by the Kentucky Arts Council to show off local shops and artist work.

The mansion was open for walk-throughs and people could enjoy music from local groups.

"I have been to a lot of art shows across the state of Kentucky and this is one that I have really been pleased with. The caliber of people and how they treat you here and really the caliber of art that's here. Because this is Kentucky Crafted Guild so you know the quality is going to be good," said Bonnie Drake, who is a gourd artist.

Drake has been making gourd art for 25 years and says at one point, she was growing 10,000 gourds to use and sell just for art.