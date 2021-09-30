Historical racing machines coming to downtown Louisville, officials say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs Incorporated says they plan to open a new historical racing machine entertainment venue, Derby City Gaming Downtown, in Louisville.

The 43,000-square-foot entertainment venue will be located at 140 South 4th Street, at the corner of South 4th and West Market, diagonal to the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Derby City Gaming Downtown will initially include 500 historical racing machines as well as a gaming area and over 200 onsite parking spaces. Guests can enjoy a main-level sports bar with a stage for music and live entertainment, a premium bourbon library, and a wine and charcuterie lounge. People can also shop for Kentucky Derby-themed merchandise nearby.

Officials say the investment in the new entertainment venue will create 450 jobs for the local economy, including 350 construction jobs and more than 100 new permanent jobs.

"Today, Churchill Downs becomes an important component of a downtown Louisville revitalization that has been gaining momentum the last several years. Downtown is our community's center, and as the economic engine of the region, our downtown also is our region's center," said Mayor Greg Fischer. "Derby City Gaming Downtown will bring even more life to Fourth Street with just shy of an acre’s worth of space for more entertainment offerings, another stop for bourbon fans, a shopping outlet for Kentucky Derby merchandise, and permanent jobs to downtown. Thank you, Churchill Downs, for your commitment, your investment, and for your belief in our great city."

Construction on Derby City Gaming Downtown will begin later this year with an anticipated opening date in early 2023.