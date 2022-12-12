Holiday fir-stration: When you should really start shopping for a tree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For some people, Fraser firs are the only way to go when it's time to put up a Christmas tree. But this year, they're nearly impossible to find.

Nieman's Christmas Tree Farm is the only one in the state that sells the holiday staple.

"You have to be totally on top of it. You can't just let them out in the middle of the field and let them go," said owner Thomas Nieman.

He said the demand for Fraser Firs remained high in 2022.

"You know what is interesting... last year we finished selling the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday. But this year we sold out on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving," said Nieman.

That left many late shoppers up in empty arms.

"They are still calling. We have to tell 'em we don't have any," he explained.

Despite record inflation numbers driving the national price of Christmas trees up about 20 percent, Nieman only raised his enough to cover added expenses.

"We aren't trying to corner the market or anything like that, we are fine," he said

Nieman advised people to start around September 2023 to ensure they get a good tree.

