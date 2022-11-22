Holiday lights recycling in Lexington starts November 23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington residents can recycle their holiday lights through the city's collection drive beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 through Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Lights cannot go in curbside recycle carts or mixed recycling dumpsters. They become tangled in equipment, causing delays and damage at the Recycle Center.

String lights, extension cords, light sensors, power strips, timers, electric candles, other electronics and household batteries can be taken to the city’s Electronic Recycling Center year-round.

Collection bins will be at the following locations Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023:



Crank & Boom – 1210 Manchester St. and 3101 Clays Mill Road #301

Good Foods Coop – 455-D Southland Dr.

Kre8Now Makerspace – 305 Codell Dr.

John's Run/Walk Shop – 317 S. Ashland Ave and 3735 Palomar Centre Dr. Suite 140

Lexington Children’s Theatre – 418 W. Short St.

Lyric Theater – 300 E Third St.

Perspectives – 352 Longview Plaza

Pivot Brewing – 1400 Delaware Avenue

Visit Lex – 215 W Main St., Unit 75

West Sixth Brewery – 501 W Sixth St.

Wild Birds Unlimited – 152 N Locust Hill Dr.

Lights can also be taken directly to the Electronics Recycling Center, located at 1306 Versailles Road.

This is the fifth annual holiday lights drive. Approximately 2,400 pounds of lights and other small electronics were collected for recycling last year.

Visit LexingtonKY.gov/eWaste for hours of operation. This facility operates six-days a week, year-round, though the schedule is adjusted for holidays. Collection sites continue to be added.