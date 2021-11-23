Holiday lights recycling in Lexington starts Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is partnering with businesses across the community to host its fourth annual holiday lights collection drive.

Residents can drop off broken or unwanted holiday lights, including string lights, rope lights, and electric candles at collection sites throughout the city. You can also drop off extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips, and other small electronics.

Electronics, including holiday lights, should never go in recycling carts or recycling dumpsters. They cause damage to equipment at the Recycle Center and put employees at risk.

Collection bins will be at the following locations from Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, through Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022:

A Cup of Common Wealth – 105 Eastern Ave.

Cabela’s – 1510 Conservation Way

Chocolate Holler – 400 Old Vine St.

Crank & Boom – 1210 Manchester St. & 3101 Clays Mill Road #301

Good Foods Co-op – 455 Southland Dr.

Government Center – 200 E. Main St.

Johns Run/Walk – 317 S. Ashland Ave. & 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.

Lexington Senior Center – 195 Life Lane

Most Valuable Pets – 921 Beaumont Centre Pkwy #100

Pet Supplies Plus – 4101 Tates Creek Center Drive

Pivot Brewing – 1400 Delaware Avenue

West Sixth Brewery – 501 W Sixth St.

Wild Birds Unlimited – 152 N Locust Hill Dr.

Collection sites are still being added. For an up-to-date list, visit LexingtonKY.gov/Lights.

Lights can also be taken directly to the Electronics Recycling Center, located at 1306 Versailles Road. This facility operates six-days a week, year-round.