Home declared a total loss after fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A home was declared to be a total loss after a fire broke out inside it in Madison County on Saturday.

According to Waco Fire Chief Brandon French, they received a call from a neighbor regarding the house fire on Baumstark Road around 3 to 4 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a house fully engulfed in flames.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, there were no casualties reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Waco Fire, Madison County and Union City all responded to the fire.