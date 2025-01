SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A home was destroyed in a fire that broke out on Jan. 15 on Rush Branch Road, according to the Somerset Fire Department.

Officials say they arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.

According to officials, they forced entry into the home and were able to extinguish the fire.

Officials report that no one was home during the fire, and there were no injuries.