Home to be built for trafficking victims

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A happy day on five acres in Madison County, where a crowd gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of a future home for teenage girls who desperately need it.

"So we're building a home for these girls, ages 14 to 18," Founder and Board President of Redeeming Hope Lisa Foster said.

The mission behind the non-profit is to help teenage girls dealing with victimization and abuse from being trafficked or sexually exploited.

Foster started Redeeming Hope in the summer of 2022 when she found herself searching for her mission in life after a family tragedy.

"So a little over a year and a half ago, my beautiful daughter, Jordan Morgan, was murdered here in Madison County," Foster said.

Through networking and thoughtful planning, among others, driven to help victims of trafficking, Foster found the work she needed.

Foster's daughter Jordan was a prosecuting attorney in northern Kentucky on the human trafficking task force.

The new home will be built on acreage donated by Church on the Rock. It will be two stories, 6,000 square feet, and have at least six to eight bedrooms. The property will also include a small farm.

All to further help Redeeming Hope provide various therapies, education, and more to help girls heal. And it will indeed be a home.

"That was one of the things I told the social workers, that for me, it has to be a home where they don't feel like they're in an institute or anything," Foster said.

Breaking ground for the next mission in this redeeming work.