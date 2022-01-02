Homes damaged and power knocked out in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three weeks to the day after a deadly tornado touched down, another storm hit the Campbellsville area.

This time, emergency management leaders say homes and dozens of other buildings are either destroyed or have some type of damage.

"Could have been a lot worse. It came in daylight hours, which is a blessing. The one three weeks ago, it was dark. Came in early hours of the morning. Most people were still in bed sleeping," said Barry T. Smith, judge-executive for Taylor County.

Emergency management officials say there are parts of the county and Campbellsville that have had some substantial damage, and an estimated 40% of the city will not have power through the night.

In the Woodhill subdivision, there are about 10 homes that have some heavy damage. Officials said there are also about 40 to 50 other structures in the city, in the county, that have damage as well.

Our crew in Campbellsville reports that there were people driving through these neighborhoods asking anyone if they needed help or even water, signs that the community is coming together when they need it most.