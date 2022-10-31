Hometown remembers UK student killed in South Korea crowd surge

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (LEX 18) — Communities around Kentucky are continuing to mourn the loss of Anne Gieske, the University of Kentucky student who was killed in a stampede in North Korea over the weekend.

Grieske grew up in Kenton County in Fort Mitchell. Fort Mitchell’s entire community is continuing to grieve the loss of Gieske. Today, her former high school, Beechwood High School, is speaking out in her memory.

Beechwood High School

The school’s Band Director Austin Bralley says, “She came from a very, very strong family who imprinted on her at an early age great value, great work ethic, and a really tough loss.”

Anne Gieske graduated from Beechwood two years ago. Bralley was close to her — he says she spent six years in the band. He says she was a one-of-a-kind student — one who could have done anything.

Beechwood High School

Bralley says, “She could’ve studied music, she was a good enough musician to do that, but she felt that her calling was in nursing and helping people and taking care of others. And I was very proud of that decision for her, she could’ve done anything she wanted, and she wanted to go into a selfless field like that.”

The University of Kentucky’s president released a statement after her passing saying in part: “We have been in contact with Anne’s family and will provide whatever support we can…”

Gieske was also the niece of Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup, who says "She was a gift from God to our family."

Gieske’s parents Dan and Madonna Gieske have said, "She was a bright light loved by all." Beechwood High School’s educators agree and say she left a lasting impact on this community.

“She was magnetic you know everybody loved to be around her and it was just, it was just great to be around her and her presence because she was just so positive and it was, you know, if that was her impact, it’s a good one because she touched so many people,” says Bralley.

This entire community is stopping to remember what Grieske meant not only in her hometown, but everywhere that she went.

Bralley says he knows the school will honor her in some way because of how much she meant to the school and the community.