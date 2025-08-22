Homicide investigation underway in Shelby County after man found dead inside home

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A homicide investigation is underway in Shelby County after a man was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that deputies responded to a call around 5:10 p.m. in the Spring Oaks Estates neighborhood for reports of a person found unresponsive.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they found a man inside the home who was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Shelby County coroner.

Officials say that "the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin."

According to officials, no arrests have been made at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information related to the incident should call 502-633-4324.