Hope for Hope: Woodford Humane Society caring for injured puppy

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Woodford Humane Society is helping a pup on a road to recovery.

The dog, believed to be a one-year-old Husky/Shepherd mix, was found in Midway in January and brought to the Humane Society.

"She came to us in a condition where she's really going to need extra care," said Beth Oleson with the Woodford Humane Society.

They tell us the dog has broken bones in her hips, hind legs, and pelvis.

"When you look at her, you can tell her posture slopes to the back and her hind legs sit at strange angles, especially when she's walking you can really see it," Oleson said.

As for exactly what happened, it remains a mystery. Based on the injuries, they think she could have been clipped by a car. Even the humane society is surprised with the injuries, given how she's still quite mobile.

"By the time she was found, her bones had already started to heal so they've been healing in the wrong position," Oleson said.

"She wants to jump, she wants to run, and the more people she interacts with and where she wants to do those things, so until she's been cleared by our vet to have that kind of activity, she's not taking appointments to meet her right now."

The Woodford Humane Society is taking applications, but she isn't quite ready for adoption. They tell LEX 18 that the dog, named Hope, will likely have extra medical needs throughout her life.

As far as the medical needs right now, they are expensive, and leaders are accepting donations to help cover those costs.

If you're interested in helping or possibly adopting Hope, reach out to the Woodford Humane Society.