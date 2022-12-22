Hope’s Helping Hands earns national honor for service to Harrison County families

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — There’s always something going on at Hope’s Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Whether it’s unloading food and supplies, talking with customers on how to put in an order, and carting orders out to the cars of people in need.

Since 2010, this food pantry has been dedicated to serving struggling families in Harrison County.

A mission Jackie Collins has led for the last six years.

“Last month we had a total of 515 clients. That is about 1,400 individuals,” Collins said.

On average, the pantry serves 450 families a month.

Collins helps coordinate with several organizations, including God’s Pantry and Feeding America, to bring in 2,000 pounds of for every week.

“I average anywhere from $500-$1,300 a week. Just depends on how much I have to buy,” Collins said.

Of course, Collins is not alone in her efforts.

She has a team of roughly a dozen dedicated volunteers alongside her.

Some of them, like Gina Hindbaugh, work year round to help those in need.

“It’s just so important to be there for people whether it’s a holiday or it’s cold or it’s warm or it’s a Tuesday,” Hindbaugh said.

The work Hope’s Helping Hands has done is being noticed beyond just Harrison County.

It actually entered the national spotlight.

Dollar General reached out to the food pantry to highlight them as one of their Hunger Heroes.

“This fall, we were really excited to feature four different Hunger Heroes. Two Dollar General employees and two partners that work with community food banks sponsored through the Feeding America partnership,” Dollar General spokesperson Crystal Luce said.

“It was a really amazing opportunity for us to spotlight the really great work that she’s doing and how there’s a lot of people in Harrison County that are being fed because of her efforts.”

Collins’ efforts are deep rooted in faith.

She has experienced great loss in her life and she wants to do whatever she can to help others overcome their own obstacles.

Whether it’s through offering food or opening the door for those who need prayer.

“I cry with our people. When they have deaths. When they have babies being born and their sick,” Collins said.

“We pray with them. We cry with them. We know their stories as well as the community does. I think life happens to everyone so we should be prepared to help each other when life happens to them.”

Hope’s Helping Hand is located 120 South Walnut at Living Hope Assembly of God in Cynthiana.

You can learn more about them by clicking here.