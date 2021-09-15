Watch
Horse Cave teacher dies of complications with COVID-19

Caverna Independent School District
Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 15, 2021
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Caverna Independent School District announced Wednesday that one of their beloved faculty members, Amanda Nutt, has died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

"We have spoken with Ms. Nutt’s family and have passed along the love and support from all the staff and students in our school district," the district said in a Facebook post.

The school district says counselors and the school psychologist, as well as counselors from the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (GRREC) will be available to students and staff through the end of the week and will continue to be available as long as needed.

