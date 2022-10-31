Horse Country offers unique visits to past Breeders' Cup winners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are less than a week away from the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland.

Three horses expected to run all have ties to a former winner. Oscar Performance won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Race in 2016. He'll have offspring running in the Juvenile Fillies Turf and Juvenile Turf races on Friday afternoon.

"My mother said if you let a horse breathe on you, you'll fall in love forever," said Headley Bell, who is a managing partner at Mill Ridge Farm.

Oscar Performance lives at the farm now.

"You're having a chance to take it in and the land, everything," he said. "It's special." "These farms are open to tourism and let you into the locker room to learn where these horses come from."

Throughout the week, Horse Country is offering tours to several farms in the Lexington area. All will have the opportunity to visit with past Breeders' Cup winners. As for Oscar Performance, he's something special.

"He's an athlete, Bell said. "He's a specimen. And he's confident."

If you want to learn more about the tours, you can check the schedule here or call (859) 963-1004.

