Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A horse had to be euthanized and a jockey was suspended following a race at Keeneland Race Track on Wednesday.

According to the Keeneland incident report, in Wednesday's sixth race, Foreign Relations "abruptly impeded the path" of Master of the Ring. As a result, Master of the Ring went down after being clipped at the heels and the jockey, Tyler Gaffalione, was thrown from the horse.

5-year-old gelding, Master of the Ring, had to be euthanized due to catastrophic injuries.

According to the Daily Racing Form, Foreign Relations' jockey Flavien Prat was suspended for three days for "careless riding".

Keeneland says Foreign Relations was disqualified from the race following the incident.

