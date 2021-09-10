Horses entered by suspended trainers can't earn Derby points

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Points from races in the series that earn berths in the Kentucky Derby won’t be awarded to any horse trained by an individual who is suspended from entering the Kentucky Derby in 2022.

The rule announced by Churchill Downs also applies to any trainer directly or indirectly employed, supervised or advised by a suspended trainer.

The rule takes effect Sept. 30.

Currently, the rule would apply to Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his seventh Derby victory last May when Medina Spirit won. The colt failed a postrace drug test and Kentucky racing officials have yet to issue a final decision as part of their investigation.