Horses injured, major damage to Bourbon County farm from storm

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday morning's storms ripped through Bourbon County, causing major damage to a farm there.

The owner of Hidden Rose Farm, located on Winchester Road in Paris, said winds tore into the main barn, which had horses inside.

Metal siding and chunks of wood were scattered across the farm property. Fencing and an arena were also destroyed. Even a trailer was thrown into the garage, leaving behind significant damage.

Owner Josh Jones said that despite the damage, he was overwhelmed by the fact that community members and first responders arrived on the scene right away and did what they could to help.

We do know that five horses were hurt during the storms. Two of them are still in surgery at this point.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help defray the cost of repairs.

