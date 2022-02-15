HB 23: Another bill that would ban transgender girls from girls' sports passes House committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The House Education Committee passed a bill Tuesday morning that would ban transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams.

The bill—also known as HB 23—is being called the “Fairness in Womens' Sports Act.”

The sponsor, Rep. Ryan Dotson, says the bill bans “biological males” from playing on girls sports teams. It essentially prohibits transgender girls from playing on girls' teams.

The Senate's version of this bill is SB 83. The two bills—HB 23 and SB 83—are similar but there are some key differences.

SB 83 bans all transgender girls through high school from playing on girls' sports teams. House Bill 23 does not apply to Kindergarten-5th grade; however, it does apply to 6th graders through college athletes.

Franzen gave lawmakers a hypothetical example of a cisgender girl having to compete against a transgender girl. She says the cisgender girl would believe she will need to settle for 2nd place.



This is not an example of something that has actually happened in KY. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/4ku3qxMK5d — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) February 15, 2022

At the Senate Education Committee meeting last week, the sponsor of SB 83 said he didn't know of any issues in Kentucky about transgender student-athletes.

The bill’s sponsor is asked if there are any KY examples of cisgender girls losing opportunities to transgender girls.



He says they reached out to KHSAA and it does not oppose the bill.



If so, the group hasn’t said that publicly. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/J8FAGpzoUW — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) February 15, 2022

The ACLU of Kentucky tells lawmakers HB 23 violates Title IX.

Dotson says it's "ironic" that 50 years after Title IX "we are here protecting girls' sports."



The irony is that these bans actually violate Title IX. #HB23 #KYGA22 — ACLU of Kentucky (@ACLUofKY) February 15, 2022

Chris Hartman, who is with the Fairness Campaign, opposes HB 23. Hartman spoke to LEX 18 in January when the bills were first coming to committee.

“Every child should have the opportunity to play with their friends—this too includes transgender kids," said Hartman.

Fischer’s parents tell lawmakers their daughter did not take anyone’s spot on the team. She actually helped create the team.



They say when people usually debate this, the focus is on competitive college sports.



They want Fischer to be able to play in 8th grade.



@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/hEn5WPPq6F — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) February 15, 2022

House Bill 23 passed out of committee Tuesday morning.

