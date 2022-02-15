Watch
HB 23: Another bill that would ban transgender girls from girls' sports passes House committee

Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 12:21:49-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The House Education Committee passed a bill Tuesday morning that would ban transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams.

The bill—also known as HB 23—is being called the “Fairness in Womens' Sports Act.”

The sponsor, Rep. Ryan Dotson, says the bill bans “biological males” from playing on girls sports teams. It essentially prohibits transgender girls from playing on girls' teams.

The Senate's version of this bill is SB 83. The two bills—HB 23 and SB 83—are similar but there are some key differences.

SB 83 bans all transgender girls through high school from playing on girls' sports teams. House Bill 23 does not apply to Kindergarten-5th grade; however, it does apply to 6th graders through college athletes.

At the Senate Education Committee meeting last week, the sponsor of SB 83 said he didn't know of any issues in Kentucky about transgender student-athletes.

The ACLU of Kentucky tells lawmakers HB 23 violates Title IX.

Chris Hartman, who is with the Fairness Campaign, opposes HB 23. Hartman spoke to LEX 18 in January when the bills were first coming to committee.

“Every child should have the opportunity to play with their friends—this too includes transgender kids," said Hartman.

House Bill 23 passed out of committee Tuesday morning.

