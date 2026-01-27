Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
House fire displaces resident and pet on West Brown Street in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A residential fire on West Brown Street in Nicholasville late Monday night left one adult and a pet displaced after flames engulfed much of the second floor of a single-family home.

Nicholasville Fire Department crews responded to the home and quickly contained the fire before it could spread further, according to officials. Both the adult resident and pet escaped safely but were evaluated by emergency medical services as a precaution.

According to officials, crews faced an additional challenge when a fire hydrant was damaged during operations and would not shut off. Utility crews had to temporarily shut down the water main to address the issue, which will require additional repairs.

Operations extended into the morning hours and required support from multiple agencies, including Jessamine County Fire District, Jessamine County EMS, Nicholasville Police, Nicholasville Utilities, and Jessamine County Emergency Management.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported, according to officials.

