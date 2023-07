LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a call around noon on Saturday for smoke that was coming from a home on Camino Drive.

According to fire officials, heavy smoke was present when they arrived on the scene.

The fire started in the garage and quickly spread to the attic.

Officials say that no one was home at the time, but a few animals were rescued.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as well as whether the house is still livable.