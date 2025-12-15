Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
House fire on Fawn Court in Spencer County injures 1 person

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Fawn Court in the Little Mount community Saturday evening, where one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was reported at 8:57 p.m. and had originated on the first floor before spreading to the second floor and attic by the time crews arrived.

All occupants had safely exited the home before firefighters began their interior attack to control and extinguish the flames, according to officials.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes but remained on scene for about two hours to fully extinguish hotspots and conduct overhaul operations.

One person was transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

