Watch
News

Actions

House fire on Keithshire Way shuts down Finley Way towards Clays Mill Road

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
Image from iOS (122).jpg
Posted at 7:09 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 19:09:36-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A house fire was reported in the Wellington community Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lexington Fire Major Gerald Evans, one homeowner disposed of fire pit ashes in a closed container that later caught fire. The fire extended up the side of their house then onto their neighbors.

Once the firefighters extinguished the flames, they knocked down exterior walls quickly to make sure the fire was an external fire.

Image from iOS (121).jpg

The fire did not reach the inside of either house.

No injuries have been reported.

Major Evans suggests disposing of ashes by using a galvanized bucket and dousing ashes with water.

According to the Kentucky Traffic Management Center's Twitter account, Finley Way towards Clays Mill Rd has been shut down.

The roads should open back up by 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Be an Angel!

Salvation Army

Angel Tree