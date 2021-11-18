House fire on Keithshire Way shuts down Finley Way towards Clays Mill Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A house fire was reported in the Wellington community Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lexington Fire Major Gerald Evans, one homeowner disposed of fire pit ashes in a closed container that later caught fire. The fire extended up the side of their house then onto their neighbors.

Once the firefighters extinguished the flames, they knocked down exterior walls quickly to make sure the fire was an external fire.

The fire did not reach the inside of either house.

No injuries have been reported.

Major Evans suggests disposing of ashes by using a galvanized bucket and dousing ashes with water.

According to the Kentucky Traffic Management Center's Twitter account, Finley Way towards Clays Mill Rd has been shut down.

The roads should open back up by 7:30 p.m.