Watch
News

Actions

House Speaker: Kentucky lawmakers hope to wrap up redistricting plan soon

items.[0].image.alt
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Speaker of the House David Osborne addresses the members of the House as he answers questions regarding House Joint Resolution 1 during the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
David Osborne
Posted at 5:16 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 17:16:12-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says Republican lawmakers hope to wrap up work “relatively soon” on a plan to redraw congressional and legislative boundaries in the state.

Their supermajority status in the General Assembly puts Republicans in full control of the once-a-decade redistricting process. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, neither Osborne nor Senate President Robert Stivers offered glimpses into how congressional and legislative districts will be reconfigured.

Stivers continued pushing for a special legislative session on redistricting this year.

The decision on whether to call lawmakers into a special session is up to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps